Man or bear? Viral question asks which is more dangerous

(WJW) – “Would you rather be stuck in a forest with a man or a bear?”

The question has gone viral on TikTok since it was first posted on April 10, with more than 2.2 million reactions and more than 70,000 comments.

Loaded gun found in local high schooler’s backpack

In the video, 8 women are asked the question.

Seven of them opted for the bear.

“Men are scary,” said one woman.

“Well, I’ve heard about bears, they don’t always attack you right? …maybe a bear,” another responded.

“It depends on what man, but probably a bear,” another woman said.

“100% a bear,” replied another.

“Definitely a bear. Some men are really scary out there,” one said.

Others commented on the post.

“A bear wouldn’t attack me and then tell his friends I liked it,” one commenter wrote.

“A bear – people aren’t going to ask me what I was wearing when it attacked me,” another weighed in.

See the video here.

‘Truly bizarre’: Tens of thousands of dollars found in Ohio city’s bathrooms

Just how dangerous are bears?

The National Park Service says, “Bear behavior is sometimes unpredictable.”

“Although rare, attacks on humans have occurred, inflicting serious injuries and death,” NPS states.

NPS adds to keep your distance, stay calm and do not run.

Of course, the type of bear also matters.

Here’s the NPS guidance:

Brown/Grizzly Bears: If you are attacked by a brown/grizzly bear, leave your pack on and PLAY DEAD . Lay ﬂat on your stomach with your hands clasped behind your neck. Spread your legs to make it harder for the bear to turn you over. Remain still until the bear leaves the area. Fighting back usually increases the intensity of such attacks. However, if the attack persists, fight back vigorously. Use whatever you have at hand to hit the bear in the face.

Black Bears: If you are attacked by a black bear, DO NOT PLAY DEAD. Try to escape to a secure place such as a car or building. If escape is not possible, try to ﬁght back using any object available. Concentrate your kicks and blows on the bear’s face and muzzle.

NPS adds that most bears are only interested in protecting food, cubs or their space. They advise to always fight back if a bear attacks you in your tent, as it could mean the bear is looking for food and sees you as prey.

In all of 2023, there were four fatal bear attacks. According to data, they took place in Arizona (black bear), Alberta, Canada (grizzly) and Alaska (polar).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.