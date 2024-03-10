Man barricades himself in Fairfax County home

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County were on the scene of a barricade at a home in Falls Church on Sunday night.

In a post at 7:33 p.m. on X, formerly Twitter, the Fairfax County Police Department said officers were at the home in the 6700 block of Chestnut Ave. in Mosby. There, they say a wanted man – who was possibly armed – refused to leave his home.

14 dogs rescued from Southeast DC house find new homes

Police say he abducted and assaulted a victim, who has since been safely removed from the home.

Negotiators are still at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.