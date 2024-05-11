Man barricaded in Wesley Chapel home after shooting woman: PCSO

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is barricaded in a Wesley Chapel home after he shot a woman, according to Pasco County deputies.

Officials responded to the Marquette Avenue area at around 7:30 p.m.

The man shot the woman following an altercation. Deputies were able to get the woman to medical care.

The video above, shared by a witness, catches a bystander saying, “I’m not going to forgive him.”

Pasco deputies said the situation appears to be an isolated incident. There is no public safety threat.

