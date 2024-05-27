Man who barricaded himself in box truck arrested in Fremont

(KRON) — The Fremont Police Department arrested a man who barricaded himself in a box truck earlier this month, the department announced on Facebook.

Around 11 a.m. on May 8, an observer heard a woman screaming inside a box truck in the 5500 block of Auto Mall Parkway. Responding officers located the box truck and the woman informed them she had an argument with a man she knew. According to police, the man was identified as 28-year-old Fremont resident Timothy Kime.

After the police investigation, officers discovered the suspect had a misdemeanor warrant for theft and a felony warrant for identity theft and evading police.

Officers also learned that Kime barricaded himself inside the box truck and refused to leave.

The Fremont PD Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene and contacted the suspect. The truck’s owner allowed officers to enter and remove Kime from the vehicle. He was arrested for obstructing or delaying a peace officer and outstanding warrants.

