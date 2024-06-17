Man was out on bail when he raped a Fresno teen, prosecutors say. He’s been sentenced

A Fresno man was sentenced Monday for raping a minor while he was out on bail after attempting to coerce a minor, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Christopher Contreras, 36, was sentenced to 15 years and nine months in prison for coercion and attempted coercion of minors, prosecutors said in a news release.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston and will be required to register as a sex offender upon leaving prison, prosecutors said. He will also be subjected to remain under supervision for 20 years.

He was originally arrested on July 31, 2020, after using apps like Skout and Snapchat to attempt to meet a 13-year-old for sex, according to prosecutors. The child was actually an undercover agent.

Contreras was arrested after traveling to a location in Fresno to meet who he thought was the minor. He then bailed out of Fresno County Jail after less than a day, prosecutors said.

While out on bail, he successfully coerced a child to meet him on Oct. 13, 2020, and raped the 15-year-old, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Contreras was arrested at his home and deputies seized some of his electronic devices.

