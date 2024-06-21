Man back in court after prosecutors say he violated plea agreement

EAU CLAIRE — A man who avoided felony charges after being accused by police of beating a woman and recklessly firing a gun is back in court after prosecutors say he failed to follow the terms of his plea agreement.

Joshua Long, 35, Eau Claire, was charged in September 2021 after multiple 911 calls reported gunshots during a domestic dispute. Police arrived to find a woman at the residence defending herself as objects were being thrown at her.

According to the criminal complaint, the officers’ view through the window showed Long enter the room, throw the woman to the ground and begin kicking her violently. Police kicked in the door and the woman told officers Long ran when he saw an officer banging on the window.

The woman said an argument took place after a day of drinking and that she called 911 after being punched in the face. Long took the woman’s phone and ended the call. Another witness told police she called 911 after hearing several gunshots, fearing the victim had been killed.

The case originally saw Long charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony intimidation of a victim, and misdemeanors for battery and disorderly conduct. Long’s defense reached an agreement to plead guilty to the misdemeanors and have the felonies dismissed.

That agreement, formally a deferred acceptance of guilt agreement, meant the court set terms similar to probation. Long risked jail if he violated the terms, which prosecutors now say he has done repeatedly. Among those terms were the requirement that Long commit no crimes and maintain sobriety.

In July 2022 Long was charged with disorderly conduct, but prosecutors did not seek immediate proceedings to put the earlier charges before the court. But, after an April 2023 incident in which Long was charged with theft and an August violation involving alcohol and resisting a police officer, they acted.

During a hearing Thursday, Long’s attorney said she has a conflict of interest in the case, but the public defender’s office is seeking a new lawyer. She said she will remain on the case until a new one is assigned.

Court documents suggest there could be another plea agreement. A settlement conference is scheduled for July 15 and a hearing has been set for July 31.