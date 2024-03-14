Man with autism missing for 10 hours, Florida cops say. Then bloodhound joins search

After police in Florida spent hours searching for a missing man, they realized they needed to call in reinforcements — K-9 Wyatt.

Lakeland Police Department officers were called to a home when a man, who has autism, left his house alone without his glasses or shoes, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a March 13 briefing.

Judd said the man was “severely autistic,” and police believed he may be in serious danger.

Officers searched through the night, Judd said, but as the sun rose, the man was still nowhere to be found.

That is when they called for backup.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Rimes and his K-9 partner Wyatt, a bloodhound, arrived at the man’s home to join the search with Lakeland police, Judd said.

Using a pillow, Wyatt picked up the missing man’s scent and started to follow it through the town, according to the sheriff.

At this point, 10 hours had passed since the man disappeared, Judd said, but Wyatt made quick work of the search.

Soon after, Wyatt discovered the man safe and sound, and he was brought home, the sheriff said.

“The good news is he’s home, and he’s well and he’s healthy, and that’s our four-legged friend who made it all happen,” Judd said. “Good job guys.”

Lakeland is about a 35-mile drive northeast from Tampa.

