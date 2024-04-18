Man in Austin charged with eight felony counts in a pair of alleged assaults

Apr. 17—A man with a history of terroristic threats and domestic assault related offenses was back in court Wednesday facing a long list of charges related to an incident in March.

Christopher John Marcks, 31, has been charged with a total of eight felonies including domestic assault, terroristic threats and weapons violations in connection to an alleged assault on a woman he was having an on and off relationship with.

According to the court complaint, an Austin Police officer took a report from the victim at around 8:43 p.m. on March 9, 2024. The victim told officers that she had returned home at around 10 a.m. that day and had climbed into bed with Marcks to go to sleep.

However, before she could, Marcks started arguing with her about her whereabouts and that after arguing Marcks allegedly began hitting her, striking her approximately seven times across the forehead, the right side of her head and the back of her head.

The victim then said that Marcks climbed on top of her and pulled out a hunting knife approximately six to eight inches in length, began threatening her with it and then stabbed into the mattress with her laying on it. She also said that he threatened to kill her.

Hearing the commotion, the victim's friend and roommate entered the room and told Marcks to leave, which he did.

The victim said the cause of Marcks' anger was that he was angry that she was out all night and accused her of cheating on her.

She also told the officer of an alleged assault at around 7 a.m. on March 8, where he again was angry about her being out with friends and that she was cheating on him.

She alleged that Marcks grabbed her by the throat with both hands, forcing her to fall on the bed and began choking her and threatening to kill her. The victim told the officer she didn't report that first one because Marcks had again threatened to kill her if she reported the assault.

The officer noted in the report that the victim was emotional during her statements and that he observed and photographed an approximately three to four inch bruise on the right side of her neck.

The complaint also noted that the officer went to the residence and observed two puncture holes in the bedding and into the mattress.

Upon talking with the roommate, the officer learned that she had been in her bedroom at around 9:30 a.m. when she heard the commotion, telling the officer she heard the victim say, "get off me." When she went into the room, she observed Marcks rolling off the victim before telling him to leave.

According to court records, Marcks has prior convictions for terroristic threats on Dec. 14, 2017 and violating a domestic abuse no contact order from Oct. 13, 2017.

Marcks' next court appearance is scheduled for an initial appearance on April 29.

He is currently being held in Mower County Jail on $100,000 bail with no conditions or $25,000 with conditions.