Man attacks woman at Publix, takes off in her car, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been taken into custody after robbing a woman of her belongings and her vehicle as she was leaving a Publix, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, officials said a woman was attacked as she was leaving the Publix located on Cove Road in Stuart.

The suspect, who was not identified, confronted the victim, grabbed her belongings, and took off in her car, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was spotted along Bridge Road, just west of US1 in Hobe Sound, where deputies used a PIT maneuver to disable the stolen car.

“That caused this vehicle to lose control, slide off and make contact with this large pine tree behind me,” Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek told NBC affiliate WPTV. “It actually hit root first into that tree.”

Officials said the man was taken into custody. No further details were provided.

