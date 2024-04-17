Man attacks victim with hammer in Montclair parking lot altercation

A dispute escalated into a violent altercation involving weapons in a Montclair parking lot Friday evening, leaving one man injured and another facing charges, police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a confrontation at about 8 p.m. Friday at the Montclair Board of Education building located at 22 Valley Road, police said. According to multiple callers, two pickup trucks were involved in a collision and subsequent confrontation, with witnesses describing the vehicles "ramming into each other" in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers found both parties separated, with significant damage to both vehicles. Shards of tail light littered the parking lot, and a notable amount of blood was discovered near the driver's side door of one of the trucks. A 58-year-old man from Randolph was found covered in blood, while the second party involved was identified as a 60-year-old man from Fairfield.

Montclair and Glen Ridge EMS were dispatched to the scene to treat both people. The Randolph man reported that he had parked in the Board of Education parking lot to meet a friend when his vehicle was intentionally struck by the suspect's vehicle, police said. Following the collision, both men exited their vehicles and engaged in a verbal altercation that quickly turned physical.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the suspect retrieved a masonry hammer from his vehicle and began striking the victim in the head with it during the altercation, according to police. The suspect then used a three-foot leveling tool to strike the victim, resulting in severe cuts to the victim's head, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson by Montclair EMS, where he was treated and later released. The suspect, meanwhile, was treated for pain and taken to Mountainside Hospital by Glen Ridge EMS.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed by police, faces charges including aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was held at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

