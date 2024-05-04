Man attacked with machete during argument in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 62-year-old man was attacked with a machete during an argument in the Lower Ninth Ward on Friday, May 3.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the crime happened around 8 a.m. in the 5800 block of St. Claude Avenue.

The suspect showed up, got in an argument with the victim, pulled out a machete and attacked him, according to the NOPD.

The suspect left the scene, and the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

