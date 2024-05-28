Man assaulted, multiple shots fired in MS Coast home invasion. Here’s what happened

The Gautier Police Department took a Biloxi man into custody after finding him in the backyard of a home holding a firearm.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Mackeral Dr. at 5 a.m. Monday, after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Further investigation revealed evidence of a home invasion.

Justin Sims, 23, allegedly slashed the tires of several vehicles on the property before attempting to break into the home.

According to a release from the Gautier Police Department, Sims shot several rounds into the front door in a failed attempt to gain entry. He then circled the home and entered through the back door.

“Once inside, he began physically assaulting an individual. Multiple rounds were discharged inside the residence, but nobody was struck by gunfire,” said Devin Seymour, a detective with the Gautier Police Department.

At the home, paramedics treated the assault victim for a non-life threatening head injury. The injured man refused further treatment.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.