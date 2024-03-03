Man assaulted, killed in southeast Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead following an assault in southeast Bakersfield Sunday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Clyde Street just after 8 a.m. for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead with signs of trauma.

The man’s identity will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Chad Ott at 661-326-3871, BPD at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

