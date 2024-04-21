Man asked to leave Atlanta lounge, comes back to start shootout with security: APD
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man injured.
On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., officers were called to the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue in southwest Atlanta regarding a person shot.
When police arrived, they found a man who sustained a gunshot wound.
Atlanta investigators learned the man was reportedly asked to leave the lounge but came back with a gun and fired shots into the building.
APD said security at the lounge then shot back, hitting the suspect.
The 26-year-old was stable before being taken to the hospital and placed in custody. His identity was not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
