Man asked to leave Atlanta lounge, comes back to start shootout with security: APD

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man injured.

On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., officers were called to the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue in southwest Atlanta regarding a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a man who sustained a gunshot wound.

Atlanta investigators learned the man was reportedly asked to leave the lounge but came back with a gun and fired shots into the building.

APD said security at the lounge then shot back, hitting the suspect.

The 26-year-old was stable before being taken to the hospital and placed in custody. His identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

