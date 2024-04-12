Man arrives at Aiken public safety headquarters with a gunshot wound to his leg

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man showed up to headquarters with a gunshot wound to the leg.

At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers provided the man medical aid before EMS took him to the hospital, according to a news release.

Investigators determined the shooting took place on the 800 block of Brandt Court, according to the release.

"At this time, there is no suspect information," according to the department. "The shooting is currentlyunder investigation."

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is urged to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip at CrimeTip City of Aiken, SC Government (cityofaikensc.gov).

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Aiken officers investigating shooting on Brandt Court