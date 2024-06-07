Man arrested in New York faces murder charge for shooting in Lexington

A man arrested in Yonkers, N.Y., Friday will be extradited to Lexington to face a charge of murder in connection to a shooting that left a Lexington man dead.

Kyshawn Owens, 28, is charged in the death of Chadrick Alexander Boone, 31, who died after being shot on the 900 block of Winchester Road early Feb. 3.

Owens was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Task Force and the Yonkers Police Department, the Lexington Police Department said in a news release.

He was being held in the Westchester County Jail in New York, police said.

Owens’ arrest was one of two arrests in separate Lexington murder cases Friday.

Police also announced Friday night that Shawnika Gill, 48, was arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio, and charged with murder in the death of Antonio Taylor, 48, who died after being shot on the 500 block of Newtown Pike Tuesday.

In both instances, police said they used “the Real-Time Intelligence Center, Flock license plate readers, and traffic cameras” to identify the suspects.