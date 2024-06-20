Man arrested in Worcester to face rape charges in Ecuador

WORCESTER — An undocumented man who resided in Worcester was deported in May to face rape charges in Ecuador, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Thursday.

Ricardo Andre Barrera-Peleaz, 30, was deported May 21 by Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston.

ICE alleges that Barrera-Peleaz lawfully entered the U.S. in Miami Aug. 31, 2022, in Miami, but violated the terms of entry.

On Feb. 2, Ecuadorian authorities issued a warrant for the Barrera-Peleaz’s arrest on rape charges. Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston became aware of his presence in their area of operations March 14.

Barrera-Peleaz was arrested by deportation officers April 4 near his Worcester residence and he was issued a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

On April 29, the judge ordered that Barrera-Peleaz be deported to Ecuador.

He was handed over to Ecuadorian authorities May 21.

“Ricardo Andre Barrera-Peleaz fled rape charges in his own country and attempted to hide out in Massachusetts,” Todd M. Lyons, Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston field office director, said. “He represented a significant threat to the residents of our community, and we couldn’t allow him to potentially victimize someone else. Now, he will face justice in Ecuador. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from New England.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Man arrested in Worcester to face rape charges in Ecuador