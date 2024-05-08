Man arrested, woman wanted for alleged sex crimes in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested and a woman is wanted for alleged sex crimes against a minor in East Hempfield Township from 2011 to 2013.

John Dehart, 56, of Washington state, was arrested in Philadelphia and extradited to Lancaster County in April, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Dehart is charged with two felony counts of rape of child and multiple other sexual assault charges. He is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison with bail set at $1 million.

A second defendant Sarah Miller, 34, whose last known address in Nanticoke, Luzerne County, is also charged with two counts of rape of child and multiple other sex crimes.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, police believe Miller may also be going by Sara and using the last name Souder.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts can contact East Hempfield Township Police Department Detective Tyler Clisham at 717-898-3103.

On Dec. 1, 2023, the East Hempfield Township Police Department was also notified by the Manor Township Police Department of reported abuse by Dehart and Miller to a juvenile victim. According to the District Attorney’s office, the report was disclosed by a witness in a separate investigation.

Sarah Miller (Courtesy Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office)

John Dehart (Courtesy Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office)

