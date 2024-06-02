Man arrested after woman shot in the chest in Brockton

A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in the chest outside a Brockton home early Sunday morning.

Brockton police responded to the home on Falconer Avenue for a report of woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Brockton Fire and Ambulance personnel treated the victim at the scene and before transported her to a hospital in Boston.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

