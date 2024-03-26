Man arrested, woman injured in East Peoria shooting incident

East Peoria police officers have arrested a man after a domestic dispute that led to a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the East Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a domestic dispute call at 309 Twin Oaks Court at about 6:51 p.m. Monday. While en route, Tazewell County Consolidated Communications dispatch relayed to responding officers that they were receiving information that gunshots had been fired and a female had been injured.

Upon their arrival, officers located a female victim with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds outside of the residence. The female was transported to a local hospital by East Peoria Fire Department Paramedics.

During the initial on-scene investigation, East Peoria Police Department Officers arrested Thomas N. Bryan. Bryan was transported to the Tazewell County Justice Center for attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Man arrested, woman injured in East Peoria shooting