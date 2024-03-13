Man arrested after woman found dead in Orange County home

A suspect was arrested after a woman was found dead inside an Orange County home.

The suspect was identified as Raymond Craft, 66, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

On Feb. 26, officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Spruce Via in Anaheim. Inside the home, arriving officers found a 72-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed the woman had been assaulted prior to her death and her case was ruled a homicide.

Investigators later identified Craft as a suspect in the woman’s murder. On March 7, he was located in Fullerton where he was taken into custody.

He was arrested on murder charges and is being held on $1 million bail.

Raymond Craft, 66, in a booking photo from the Anaheim Police Department.

The relationship between Craft and the victim is unclear and the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation.

The victim’s identity was not released pending the notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect is asked to call Anaheim Police Homicide Detectives at 714-321-3669.

Anonymous tips can be provided to O.C. Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227 or online at occrimestoppers.org.

