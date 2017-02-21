Man Arrested After Woman Captures Video of Him Dragging Dog Behind Motorized Scooter

A South Texas man has been arrested after his neighbor captured a video of him dragging a dog on a leash behind his motorized scooter last week.

Mario Cardona, 59, was charged with animal cruelty Thursday after Melissa Torrez called police and said she'd witnessed the German shepherd, G2, being pulled behind Cardona's scooter on the sidewalk.

Read: Dog Found With Ears, Nose and Tail Cut Off Will Make Full Recovery, Thanks to Reconstructive Surgery

“I was reversing out of my driveway," Torrez told InsideEdition.com. "My boyfriend said, '"Look at the guy — he’s dragging his dog.’ So when I turned around to look I got so angry. I put my car in park in the middle of the street and got off and yelled, 'What are you doing?' and he said, 'Mind your own business, b****.'"

In a video of the incident, Torrez tells Cardona she is going to call the cops, to which he responds, "Call them. It’s my dog."

Read: Twin Sisters Defend Pet Dog That Mauled Them and Almost Attacked 3-Year-Old Boy

Police responded to the scene and eventually arrested Cardona.

According to authorities, Cardona had dragged the dog for two blocks.

"This poor baby was helpless and this man just didn't even care," Torrez said.

G2, who Torrez said was underweight, was given to animal control and is reportedly doing well.

Watch: 18-Year-Old Rescue Dog Tackles Bucket List, Asks to Be Sent Cards for Birthday

Related Articles: