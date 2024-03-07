Man arrested for West L.A. car burglary spree

A suspect has been arrested after police say he stole goods from vehicles in West Los Angeles for more than seven months.

Authorities say 55-year-old Thomas Gardner’s burglary spree began on July 1 of last year and lasted until his arrest.

The suspect would break into vehicles and steal goods like golf clubs, electronics, and designer sunglasses from cars that were parked in garages. Police say Gardner rented self-storage units throughout L.A. and would store the stolen goods there while re-selling the items through online marketplaces.

LAPD responded to a call on Feb. 20 in the 2600 block of Sherman Way in North Hollywood where Gardner was subsequently located and arrested. The vehicle he was driving was impounded as evidence and police executed search warrants on his property and the storage units.

Officers located and seized numerous items and returned them to the original owners.

LAPD says the suspect, Thomas Gardner stole goods from parked vehicles in West LA. March 6, 2024 (LAPD)

LAPD says the suspect, Thomas Gardner stole items like golf clubs from parked vehicles in West LA. March 6, 2024 (LAPD)

LAPD says the suspect, Thomas Gardner stole items like designer glasses and sunglasses from parked vehicles in West LA. March 6, 2024 (LAPD)

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed 16 felony counts against Gardner: 14 counts of burglary, 1 count of identity theft, and 1 count of second-degree burglary.

Anyone with information about this crime or these types of incidents is asked to call the West Los Angeles Division Auto Detectives at 310-444-1504.

