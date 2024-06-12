Man arrested in weekend Valdosta shooting

Jun. 12—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man Tuesday in connection with a Sunday shooting.

Around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, officers headed to the 400 block of South Fry Street after an E911 caller reported a shooting, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

They found a man, 53, with a gunshot wound to his arm. EMTs arrived and took him to SGMC for treatment.

Detectives identified a 62-year-old man as the offender. The suspect reportedly went behind a business and began to urinate. When the victim told him to stop and leave, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and shot him, the statement said.

Arrest warrants were taken out against the suspect for felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor public indecency, police said.

The suspect was located at his home Tuesday and jailed. The shooting victim was treated and released from the hospital, the statement said.

"This offender's callous act of violence, on someone he did not know, is senseless. I am proud of the quick work by our detectives for tracking him down and taking him into custody," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

