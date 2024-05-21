Man arrested after weed, suspected cocaine found during traffic stop in Camp County, officials say

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after Camp County deputies discovered marijuana and suspected cocaine during a search of his vehicle.

Mugshot of James Lewis Johnson, courtesy of the Camp County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, James Lewis Johnson was stopped on Loop 179 due to an obscured license plate. When deputies unfolded the paper license, it reportedly showed to be expired.

“During the traffic stop, deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” Camp County Sheriff John Cortelyou said. “Johnson told deputies there was some marijuana around the ashtray. Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and did find a small amount of marijuana in a small plastic bag on the floor.”

The sheriff’s office said during the search, deputies located 6.32 ounces of a white substance suspected to be cocaine.

Johnson was arrested on an outstanding warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Camp County Jail and his bond was set at $20,000.

