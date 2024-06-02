Man arrested in Volusia County after fleeing from deputies, officials say

Deputies said a man who sped off from law enforcement in Seminole County is now in the Volusia County Jail.

Seminole County deputies chased the driver, 37-year-old Timothy Strawter, into Volusia County, where he was arrested in Deltona on Friday.

Investigators found the car on Howland Boulevard in Deltona and found him hiding in a house on the same street.

Several hours later, Strawter surrendered to deputies.

Read: Where brush fires are being reported in Central Florida

Deputies found 31 grams of cocaine and a stolen handgun out of Seminole County.

He faces six new charges, including his previous arrest warrants.

Strawter is being held without bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.