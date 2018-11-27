A Man Has Been Arrested After a Video Game Opponent Overheard Him Raping a Teenager

His opponent said he left his microphone on during the assault

A man has been charged with raping a teenager in central Florida after a video gamer overheard the assault through an online multiplayer network.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Daniel Enrique Fabian, was arrested last week in Pasco County, WFLA 8 reports.

Fabian was reportedly playing Grand Theft Auto on June 28 when he told his opponent that he planned to “smash” a girl who was at his house.

According to an affidavit cited by WFLA 8, the player said Fabian stopped playing for about 15 minutes but left his microphone on. The player said he heard a girl’s voice saying “no.”

It is unclear whether the player who overheard the assault was the person who reported the crime.

An examination supported the 15-year-old victim’s allegation of sexual abuse, WFLA 8 reports. She reportedly told detectives that Fabian placed his hand over mouth, forced her onto his bed and raped her.

Fabian was also charged with raping another teenager in early June, according to WFLA 8.