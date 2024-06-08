Man arrested for vehicle burglaries at Lebanon daycare

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who was involved in recent vehicle break-ins at a Lebanon daycare has been taken into custody, officials said.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Little Lamb ‘s Childcare in the 100 block of McGregor Street on Friday, June 7 after receiving reports about three cars that were broken into.

During the investigation, officials said officers were able to identify 56-year-old James Muncie as a suspect in the burglaries.

Muncie was arrested and allegedly “confirmed his involvement in the crime,” police said.

He was charged with three counts of burglary, theft and vandalism and remains in Wilson County Jail on a $15,500 bond, according to booking records.

No other information was released about the incident.

