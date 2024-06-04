Man accused of asking 14-year-old girl to trade vapes for sex, deputies say

A man has been arrested for using Snapchat to ask a 14-year-old girl for sex, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the case was brought to their attention on Sunday. They learned the suspect went by the name of Moe and was known in a Snapchat group as the owner of the Cannon Tobacco and Vape Shop in Kannapolis.

ALSO READ: Police searching for suspect who attempted to steal ATM in northwest Charlotte

Investigators found a Snapchat conversation between the teenage girl and Moe where he had asked her for sex. The conversation showed he had even offered her vapes in exchange for sex.

After trying unsuccessfully to find the suspect, Rowan County deputies started using Snapchat to communicate with him. That was when investigators said Moe talked about his plans to perform sex acts with the girl. The deputies said the vape store was visible in the photos that he sent.

Deputies went to the vape shop, where they were able to identify the suspect shown in the Snapchat photos as Mohamed Mosed Ahmed Al-Hareurey.

A man has been arrested for using Snapchat to ask a 14-year-old girl for sex, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Travis Allen said it’s a warning for potential victims and predators trying to prey on them.

“Always have to be aware that you never know who you’re talking to,” Allen said. “Anybody can pretend to be anybody. And whatever you put on there never goes away. People screenshot that or save it, and it can be there forever, and you don’t want that to happen.”

Shakira Whitaker is a mom and a grandmother to young girls who moved to Kannapolis from Philly.

She’s shopped at the vape store and said this arrest is concerning.

“Don’t let them go anywhere,” she said. “Don’t let them go anywhere. And I know they’re still young, but you have to monitor your children.”

Al-Hareurey was arrested and charged with soliciting a child by computer and solicit child prostitution. He’s in the Rowan County jail with a $250,000 secured bond.

Detectives are looking into whether Al-Hareurey had any other juvenile victims.

(WATCH BELOW: Gaston County pastor charged with soliciting prostitution)



