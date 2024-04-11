Man arrested after two-state pursuit (copy)

Apr. 11—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, Va. — A man wanted by police after a vehicular pursuit which crossed both Virginia and West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon has been apprehended in Bland County, Va., the Bluefield, Va. Police Department announced Wednesday.

The case began around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when the Bluefield, Va. Police Department received a call concerning a wanted individual identified as Jacob Akers who was seen in the Bluefield Virginia Walmart. The initial responding officer arrived on scene and made contact with the suspect and attempted to detain him for positive identification. As the officer was attempting to detain the suspect he resisted and broke loose from the officer at the front entrance of Walmart.

Akers then ran to a blue minivan got in the driver seat and began backing out as the officer was giving him commands to stop, according to the Bluefield, Va. Police Department. At this point a passenger exited the van and was knocked down by the van as it was pulling away. The initial officer detained this individual.

A backup officer was arriving on scene as the suspect vehicle was pulling away and initiated a pursuit. Sn additional passenger exited the vehicle near Maryland Ave. in Bluefield. The pursuit went from Bluefield, Va. to Sulphur Springs Rd. in Bland County, Va. where the pursuit was terminated, according to Bluefield, Va. Police.

The vehicle was found abandoned shortly thereafter by Bland County law enforcement.

Akers was believed to be accompanied by a white adult female with black hair. In addition to existing warrants Jacob Daniel Akers was wanted for the following charges: abduction, assault on a LE officer, fleeing from LE, reckless driving, unauthorized use, disregard LE, disorderly conduct, trespassing and driving revoked.

The Bluefield, Va. Police Department announced that Akers was apprehended in Bland County, Va. around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com