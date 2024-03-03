Man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine during traffic stop, Monroe County deputies say

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said an evening traffic stop on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a man for trafficking methamphetamine, among other charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Wednesday night in a traffic stop on Juliette Road.

The deputy’s canine alerted on the vehicle and they performed a search, finding a black plastic bag with what they said were four large shards of what they suspected was methamphetamine, plus an unlabeled pill bottle.

Investigators arrived on the scene to help and their investigation led them to the home of Michael Lamar Hall.

Deputies searched the residence, where they found two large bags of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, a glass pipe and a water bong.

Hall was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam (Xanax), possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of tramadol, possession of oxycodone and possession of drug-related objects, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Hall is being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.

