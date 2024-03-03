Man arrested in Times Square attack on cops was not involved
The judge set the amount during arraignment for the suspect, Marcelino Estee.
The judge set the amount during arraignment for the suspect, Marcelino Estee.
Worthy went for the record after coming close with his first attempt.
The amount of money you’ll save is absolutely bonkers and cashing in on the extra savings is ridiculously easy.
Alongside Crunchbase, we’ve been tracking funding levels to pinpoint moments of progress and regression for marginalized entrepreneurs. For example, Black founders saw record amounts of funding in the bull year that was 2021, but that amount dipped substantially as the market cooled and as many DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) measures retreated. Here are all the stories you need to know to stay up-to-date on the highs and lows of funding for marginalized communities.
Rublev will lose out on prize money and ranking points earned by reaching the semifinals.
A chocolate nightmare, a missing princess and an on-set bully? What a week.
Which team will land Drake Maye?
Jorge Martin recommends drafting several players who have a key motivation to put up big numbers this season.
“I would be lying to you if I said it doesn’t mean anything. Because it absolutely does.”
The market is kicking off March in a subdued mood as the relief sparked by the PCE reading wears off.
The Missouri DE said the 21 reps he did during the bench press aren't an accurate reflection of what he can do.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Film armorer Bryan Carpenter, a witness for the prosecution, watched footage from the “Rust” set, pointing out instances of guns being used in an unsafe manner on the set prior to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
A simple equation helps explain the heated rally in bitcoin: More coins are being bought each day than new ones are being created.
Ahead, seven things you can do to live your best life this month.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.
'Makes cleanup so very easy,' wrote one happy fan.
This top-selling Insignia comes with a voice-activated remote, putting Alexa at your beck and call.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Great for trimming in the garden or clipping fresh flowers, these scissors have more than 33,000 five-star fans.
The biggest news stories this morning: The Apple Car never felt real, This is the Nothing Phone 2(a), More news organizations sue OpenAI and Microsoft over copyright infringement.