Man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail at neighbor’s home, barricading himself inside residence for hours

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a neighbor’s home before barricading himself inside a home for hours.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the incident started at around 4 p.m. Monday, May 20, at a home on Evanback Court.

Domonique Merriweather, 38, allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a neighbor’s home and then assaulted two other neighbors before barricading himself inside a home, according to investigators.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a package on the front porch wrapped in duct tape and backed away as a precaution.

Authorities eventually deployed tear gas to get Merriweather to come out of the home.

Police said Merriweather walked out of the home with his hands in the air shortly before 8 p.m. He was arrested and is currently being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Merriweather is facing multiple charges, including felony reckless endangerment. Additional charges are pending.

