Man arrested after threatening man, leading police on high-speed pursuit: El Cajon Police

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a person living in a tent at an El Cajon park and then leading police on a high-speed pursuit, which ended at the SDPD headquarters.

The El Cajon Police Department reports officers responded to Prescott Promenade at 200 E. Main Street in El Cajon early Monday morning for reports of a serious incident involving a male suspect.

According to the police department, a man — identified as 48-year-old Gabriel Quijas of Spring Valley — is accused of threatening a man and deliberately driving his vehicle into a tent occupied by the man on Sunday.

As officers were at the park gathering information and getting statements from the victim around 5:50 a.m. Monday, Quijas was seen driving by in a Cadillac Escalade. Police say witnesses were able to positively identify him as the suspect.

El Cajon Police says officers tried to pull over Quijas, but he took off and a pursuit began. Quijas reportedly led police onto Interstate 8 while driving at high speeds. At one point, police say he abruptly stopped, nearly causing a crash with a pursuing police car. He is also accused of attempting to ram the police vehicle and force it into the freeway’s concrete center divide barrier.

Police say Quijas eventually exited the freeway heading toward downtown San Diego, then stopped in front of the San Diego Police headquarters at 1401 Broadway and got out of his vehicle.

Despite getting out of his vehicle, police say Quijas continued to disregard commands from officers, which led them to use a police K-9 to assist in arresting him.

Gabriel Quijas was booked into San Diego County Central Jail and faces multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon on peace officers, and evading arrest with wanton disregard for safety.

