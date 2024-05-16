Man arrested in Tampa crash that killed pedestrian near Bayshore Boulevard, police say

Police say a Tampa man was driving without a license when he struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street near Bayshore Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

Junior Castillo Sanchez, 42, was arrested after the crash at the intersection of South Carter and West Julia streets, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman who was pronounced dead the scene, the news release states.

During their investigation, police learned that Castillo Sanchez was driving north on South Carter Street as the woman was crossing the intersection at West Julia Street. Castillo Sanchez “failed to observe the victim” and struck her with his vehicle, police said.

Sanchez was never issued a driver’s license. He was arrested on one count of driving without a license involving death or serious bodily injury. Records show he was being held at the Orient Road Jail on a $5,000 bond Wednesday night.

No further information was immediately available.