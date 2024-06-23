Man arrested on suspicion of murder following SoMa shooting

(KRON) – A suspect was arrested Sunday on murder charges from the homicide that occurred on Friday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At 7:13 p.m. on Friday, San Francisco police officers responded to the 1200 block of Mission Street for the report of a shooting. Police located a victim suffering from an “apparent” gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

San Francisco PD said officers located a subject matching the description provided at Civic Center BART station. Officers found a firearm on the suspect while detaining him. According to police, officers were informed the suspect chased the victim while firing multiple rounds at him.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Adam Masaed.

Masaed was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of unlawful killing of a human being with malice aforethought and willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

Despite the arrest, the investigation is ongoing, according to San Francisco PD. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.

