Man arrested on suspicion of multiple stabbings, including assaulting 7-Eleven clerk

Mar. 1—A 33-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after a 7-Eleven clerk was stabbed twice, Spokane Police said.

Martel L. Stewart-Toliver is also suspected of another stabbing on Feb. 11, according to a news release from Spokane Police.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to the area of Maple and Maxwell, where a 7-Eleven store is located. There, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds.

Employees saw a man steal a bottle of water and run out of the convenience store. Clerks ran out of the store in an attempt to stop him, but one clerk was stabbed twice in the parking lot, police said.

The victim ran back into the store.

He was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition Friday, though further details weren't immediately available.

Stewart-Toliver was seen by witnesses discarding some clothes before going into a nearby apartment, police said. Officers quickly located Stewart-Toliver and arrested him on suspicion of first -degree robbery.

Stewart-Toliver was also booked on suspicion of first-degree assault related to a Feb. 11 stabbing on the 300 block of West 5th Avenue.

It was the second arrest Friday in the Spokane area of a man suspected of two recent stabbings.

In Spokane Valley, deputies also arrested David R. Yeager on suspicion of a stabbing at a home on East Valleyway Avenue. They also suspect him of a stabbing at a home on the same street on Feb. 15.