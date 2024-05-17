Man arrested on suspicion of chasing people with a gun in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A man was arrested by San Diego Sheriff’s Department deputies on suspicion of firearms-related charges after authorities investigated reports of someone chasing people around with a gun in Vista on Wednesday.

The incident was first reported in the 2000 block of Primrose Avenue around 7:30 p.m. According to the department, deputies were dispatched to the area after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a man following people with a firearm while making threats.

The man left the scene with a pick-up truck, but returned on an off-road motorcycle. Witnesses told the sheriff’s department that he confronted four people with the gun before riding away again.

No shots were fired at any time and no one was injured, according to the sheriff’s department.

As part of the preliminary investigation into the case, deputies interviewed the four victims who provided descriptions of the suspect and his direction of travel. With that information, deputies were able to locate the man after a search of the neighborhood, authorities said.

Multiple weapons, including rifles, shotguns and handguns, were recovered at his home after deputies served a search warrant. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition and tactical vests were also found.

According to authorities, two of the firearms were “ghost guns,” or privately manufactured weapons without a traceable serial number.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Christopher Loftis, was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. The sheriff’s department said he faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a gun without a serial number.

