Man arrested on suspicion of abusing his elderly father in SLO County

The Paso Robles Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of abusing his father after a short standoff on Monday, the agency said in a news release.

At about 10:15 a.m. on Monday, a 71-year-old man called the police to report that he had been assaulted by his son, according to the release.

When police arrived at the man’s Oak Street home, they found him with injuries on his face and arm.

Brian Andres, 42, walked out of the home while the Paso Robles Fire Department treated the victim.

When Andres saw law enforcement nearby, he went back inside the house.

“Andres barricaded himself inside the home and after over an hour of attempted negotiations, Paso Robles Police Department officers forced entry into the home, and Andres was taken into custody without further incident, “ the release said.

Andres was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for alleged elder abuse and a probation violation, police said.