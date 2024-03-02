Man arrested for suspected arson at FOX 5 makes first court appearance

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to the vehicles set on fire at the FOX 5 station in Kearny Mesa earlier this week, San Diego police confirmed.

The suspect — 41-year-old Dimitrius Cannon — made his first court appearance Friday, pleading not guilty. The judge ordered the media to not show the suspect’s face.

Cannon is facing six charges of felony arson.

Investigators say he is the man seen in surveillance video (above) outside the FOX 5 building last Monday night.

Victim killed in El Cajon shooting identified as dentist

Just after 9:30 P.M., video shows a man unsuccessfully using paper and a planter to try and start a fire outside the building’s front door. He then goes around to a parking gate and appeared to use an aerosol can and a lighter to blow torch a keypad.

After that, the suspect went back out to the front parking lot and set fire to three vehicles belonging to employees. One vehicle was completely destroyed.

Prosecutors say a witness walking to his vehicle parked nearby saw what was going on and called 9-1-1.

“He additionally believed that the defendant was holding what he believed to be either an aerosol can or a homemade flamethrower, said Deputy District Attorney Seralyn Fields during Friday’s hearing. “The reporting party even saw the flames getting bigger and bigger.”

“…As he left, he saw that it looked like the defendant stuffed a rag inside a gas tank of a vehicle and then lit that on fire,” Fields continued.

Startled FOX 5 employees noticed the fires moments later, prompting a couple of them to grab extinguishers to put out the flames as firefighters arrived on-scene.

Then Wednesday morning, prosecutors say someone who saw the FOX 5 story spotted Cannon along Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and called police.

“The suspect was noted to be wearing the same pants, sweatshirt and shoes as the individual scene from two days prior of the arson incident,” said Fields. “And also was found with two lighters on him. He was also found with a weapon — yes, the bb gun.”

Police arrested Cannon, who is homeless and was on parole for a robbery at a sporting goods store back in 2021. He also has 15 priors for failing to appear in court and he was denied bail.

If found guilty, Cannon could get up to 23 years in prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.