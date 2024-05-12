Man arrested in Sunday stabbing death at Lindsay Avenue residence in Akron

A man, 36, was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Akron of another 36-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Dareeque Dorman, 36, was charged with murder by Akron police and taken to the Summit County Jail.

Akron police officers were called to the 800 block of a Lindsay Avenue residence at around 1:30 a.m., where they found the victim inside with apparent stab wounds. EMS was called and transported the victim to Summa Heath Akron City Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notifications and further investigation.

Officers checked the house for Dorman but learned he fled the scene after the incident. Several adults inside the residence were questioned while other officers searched for Dorman.

About 10 minutes after receiving the initial call, officers spotted Dorman several blocks away from the home. When officers approached, Dorman ran but was caught on Barbara Avenue and taken to the police station.

