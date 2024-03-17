Man arrested for storage unit burglaries throughout Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a series of storage unit burglaries in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said 26-year-old Axel Doerr broke into six different storage units from January 7 to February 25, stealing thousands of dollars worth of property, including firearms.

Story continues below

Surveillance video allegedly showed Doerr using vehicles without license plates and even using a U-Haul.

Police said there was one instance where the suspect tried to flee the scene and almost hit an officer.

Doerr was identified using surveillance video from the scenes and was arrested at Isleta Casino. He’s facing several charges including aggravated burglary and breaking and entering.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.