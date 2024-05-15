Man arrested after stolen vehicle pulled over in downtown Pittsburgh

A man was arrested after a stolen vehicle was pulled over in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers on foot patrol first noticed the vehicle in the Wood Street area.

Pittsburgh police said that officers got behind the vehicle in a patrol car and on bicycles near the intersection of Wood and Sixth streets.

When they activated lights and sirens, all of the people in the vehicle fled on foot.

Two passengers were detained and two others ran toward Smithfield Street, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested during a foot pursuit. He allegedly grabbed two females while running and police said he tried to use them as human shields.

Police said the suspect was tased in the Seventh Street area. A stolen firearm slid from his waistband when he hit the ground, according to police.

The suspect, who police have not identified, was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Two juvenile passengers were taken to the Downtown Public Safety Center and police contacted their parents and Juvenile Probation.

An adult passenger was identified and released.

Police said multiple charges are pending.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

4th person charged in Rivers Casino cheating ring New tool from Pennsylvania Department of Health shows where ticks are prevalent N.Y. woman charged in scam that tricked Clairton man out of $19,000 VIDEO: Fallen Police Chief Justin McIntire, Officer Sean Sluganski honored, added to national memorial DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts