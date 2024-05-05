Man arrested for stolen SUV, drugs: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in the Escambia County jail accused of stealing an SUV and drug possession. According to a Facebook Post from the sheriff’s office, deputies saw a 2006 Kia Sportage that was reported stolen traveling on Beverly Parkway and W Street Saturday.

After a traffic stop, 24-year-old Dillion Hicks was arrested for vehicle theft, criminal mischief, a traffic violation and felony meth trafficking. Deputies say he had 35 grams of meth on him. Hicks is being held without bond on the trafficking charge according to the Escambia County Jail log. The post does not say where the SUV was stolen from or how Hicks allegedly got it.

