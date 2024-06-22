Man arrested with stolen car, bank cards, gun in West Seattle

A man was arrested with a stolen car, bank cards, and a stolen gun in West Seattle Thursday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At 9:46 p.m. on June 20, officers heard about a car stolen out of Tukwila and spotted the car near the 2400 block of Southwest Webster Street.

When officers attempted to stop the car, the man attempted to drive away, but the car stalled.

As the man got out of the car, he was arrested.

A search of the car revealed multiple stolen bank cards and a loaded stolen firearm.

The 39-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and stolen property.

According to police, the man is also a convicted felon, which prevents him from using any guns.