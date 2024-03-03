Man arrested after stand-off at bar in Beaver County

A man is in custody after an hours-long stand-off in Beaver County.

Police say officers received a call about a man who was making threats in Beaver Falls.

Officers were familiar with the suspect involved so they tried to find the man at his house but he was not there. They found him at the CC’s Catch 22 bar on 4th Avenue.

Beaver County ESU had to be called to help get the man out of the bar.

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was also called after police received information that led them to believe explosives were in a nearby house. A search was made and no explosives were found.

A message was sent to nearby residents asking them to stay indoors while police were responding.

The man was taken into custody without incident, police say.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Frightful flight: Plane headed to Pittsburgh makes emergency landing after battery ignites on board I-79 to see traffic restrictions in several Allegheny County communities this weekend Man arrested in death of Amish woman in northwestern Pennsylvania VIDEO: Multiple local police departments warn of phone service scam DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts