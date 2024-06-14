Man arrested for stabbing, robbing victim in San Joaquin County homeless encampment

(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested in San Joaquin County after police discovered he had attacked, stabbed, and robbed another man along Interstate 205 in Tracy, the California Highway Patrol said.

Anthony Joaquin Blancarte, 37, was booked into a San Joaquin County jail on Thursday on charges related to robbery and attempted homicide, the agency added.

Driver arrested for DUI after CHP finds vehicle submerged in Northern California waterway

On Monday, around 4:30 p.m., CHP received reports of a 45-year-old man who was attacked, stabbed, and robbed in a homeless encampment along I-205 in Tracy.

“Tracy Area CHP responded to handle the initial investigation before CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) took over the investigation,” CHP said.

The agency continued, “CHP Investigators were provided assistance from the Tracy Police Department and [identified] the suspect as Anthony Joaquin Blancarte, also known to be a transient in the Tracy area.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.