Man arrested for stabbing Rancho Cordova 7-year-old girl
A man accused of stabbing a 7-year-old girl is now in police custody after an hours-long standoff in Rancho Cordova
A man accused of stabbing a 7-year-old girl is now in police custody after an hours-long standoff in Rancho Cordova
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025.
There are a couple of situations when you might want to open a bank account for another person. Be sure to understand the rules and which documents you’ll need.
Sleeker, better insulated and better priced — the brand may have outdone itself with its latest debut.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Suggs is due in court on April 29 for a preliminary hearing.
Grocery prices are seeing their first year-over-year acceleration since August 2022.
Robinson announced in 2022 that he was battling kidney failure.
Alfa Romeo Milano revealed as brand's subcompact electric SUV. It signals the start of the brand's EV transition.
Vampire Survivors is due to hit PlayStation 4 and PS5 in summer 2024. Yep, the summer that starts in just a few months.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
Shoppers say this glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes and other conventional products miss.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Peter Higgs, the famous physicist who predicted the Higgs boson particle, has passed away at the age of 94. He won the Nobel Prize in 2013 for his research.
Blizzard games including World of Warcraft and Overwatch 2 are returning to China after the publisher reached a new licensing deal with NetEase. The games vanished from the country in January 2023 after a previous agreement expired.
Another hotter-than-expected inflation reading is fueling investor fears that the Federal Reserve will have to push back the number and timing of interest rate cuts this year.
Gasoline was one of the main drivers of reaccelerating inflation last month.
March's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Roku has officially released its line of premium TVs, the Pro Series. These smart televisions start at $900 for the 55” version.
The Jaguars are keeping one of their best young players.