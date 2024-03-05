Man arrested after stabbing in Exeter, police say

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for being a suspect in a stabbing investigation in Exeter over the weekend, the Exeter Police Department said on Monday.

Officers say on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the East alley of the 300 block of South C Street for a possible fall victim. Upon their arrival, they located a female suffering from a stab wound. She was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital where life-saving measures were successful.

Detectives say they identified the suspect as 41-year-old Ian James Mathy. A search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant for Mathy was obtained and served. He was taken into custody without incident and booked on suspicion of several felony charges.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Exeter Police Department at 559-592-3103, ext 2008.

