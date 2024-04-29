Man Arrested After Slack Co-Founder’s Child Found Alive

Mint Butterfield, 16, was located alive on April 27

Marin County Sheriff's Office Mint Butterfield

A man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of the teenage child of Slack’s co-founder, who has since been found alive.

Mint Butterfield, 16, who uses they/them pronouns, was found in San Francisco on April 27, six days after they went missing, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office says.

During their investigation into the disappearance, police say they discovered Mint was possibly associated with an adult friend, Christopher “Kio” Dizefalo, 26. Mint was ultimately found safe inside a vehicle belonging to Dizefalo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police say Mint ran away from home.

Dizefalo was arrested and charged with multiple criminal infractions and is being held in Marin County Jail on $50,000 bail.

"A heartfelt thanks to all the family, friends, volunteers and strangers who called in tips and made this recovery possible," Mint’s family wrote in an email to the press, according to the San Francisco Standard. "We especially want to thank the seasoned law enforcement officers who understand the very real threat of predators who use the allure of drugs to groom teenagers."

Mint’s mother is Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, and their stepdad is fellow tech founder, Jyri Engestrom. Mint’s father is billionaire Stewart Butterfield.



